Edwin T. Bull Jr.
Edwin T. "Peter" Bull Jr. resided in Lockport & Joliet Il most of his life, passed away February 7, 2020.
Born May 28, 1940 in Iowa, son of the late Ed Sr, and Lillian Kieble Bull. Ed married Darlene Grybash in Feb, 1964. He attended several local colleges and worked with his dad at Bull Towing Co, then at Universal Lockport & T-Corp. He belonged to a local ham radio club, the Joliet Elks, and the New Lenox Writer's Group with a number books self-published. He enjoyed drawing, writing and painting. He was a parishioner of St Patrick's Catholic Church in Joliet, IL for over 50 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Grybash Bull, and their children, Edwin (Theresa) Bull III, and Darlene Ann (Jerry) Huston, and his adored grandsons Samuel, Joshua, Nicholas, Timothy & Stephen Bull.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4 to 8 P.M.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 beginning at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Patrick's Catholic Church for mass at 10:00 A.M.
Cremation rites will be accorded after the mass and burial of cremated remains at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville at a later date.
PLEASE NO FLOWERS,
Donations to St Patrick Church 710 W Marion St, Joliet IL, or any Veterans organization of your choice.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 11, 2020