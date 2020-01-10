|
|
Edwin William Thornley
Born: February 19, 1936; in Carlinville, IL
Died: January 2, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Edwin William Thornley, age 83 of Joliet passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Born February 19, 1936 in Carlinville, Illinois. He was the son of Edwin and Roberta (Pearn) Thornley. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Member of Masonic Lodge 175 and longtime Shriner. He worked on the railroad most his life including owning his own business Midwest Railroad for many years. His greatest loves in life were his family, hunting and his work.
Survived by his loving wife Janet (Brainard) of 52 years; their three daughters, Kimberly (Michael) Wisneski, Tracy (David Sheetz) Thornley, Lynda (Brent) Rowader; six grandchildren Zachary and Ryan Wisneski, Tyler and Benjamin Daughenbaugh, Paige and Jade Rowader; one sister Sandra Thornley, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a private memorial to be held with immediate family. The family asks if you wish to make a donation in Ed's behalf, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Cir, Joliet, IL 60431 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 10, 2020