Services
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
(815) 577-5250
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
Interment
Following Services
Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside
Eileen Haymes

Eileen Haymes Obituary
Eileen Haymes

Eileen Haymes "Gertrude" (Nee McCarthy), age 81 passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet. Late of Plainfield, formerly of Bolingbrook.

Eileen is survived by her loving children Debbie (the late George) Babarskas, Jim (Candiss) Haymes, Carol (the late Richard) Ranachowski, Nancy (Joseph) Fitzpatrick and Laura (Joseph) Hogan; siblings Pauline (Pete) Arp and Thomas (Priscilla) McCarthy; grandchildren Robert (Teri) Mugnaini, Christopher (Jessica) Babarskas, Karen (Christopher) Tomczyk, Brandy Babarskas, Craig (Niki) Babarskas, Jimmy Haymes, Danny Haymes, Katie Fitzpatrick, Scott (Emliee) Jones, Eric (Dalia) Jones, Jess (Niki) Hogan, Margaret (Thomzand) Walker, Alex Hogan and Olivia Hogan; 19 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Donna (the late Donald) McCarthy also numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband James Haymes; parents Gerald and Betha McCarthy; siblings Mary Ellen Bridgeman, Patricia (William) Kasper, Bud (Elsie) McCarthy, James (Jenny) McCarthy, Bertha (Paul) Schaub and Dolores (Phil) Vinci also a grandson David Mugnaini.

Visitation Friday from 3 to 9 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Funeral Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10 am at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow, Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 577-5250
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 9, 2020
