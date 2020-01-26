The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Eileen M. Testin

Eileen M. Testin Obituary
Eileen M. Testin

Born: June 22, 1929

Died: January 21, 2020

Eileen M. "Bunny" Testin, 90, formerly of Plano, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

She was born June 22, 1929 in Joliet, daughter of the late John A. and Frances (Kretz) Hartung.

Bunny is survived by her children, John (Kathey) Testin, Patrick (Debbie) Testin, Rita (David) Gemmer and Nancy (Dwight) Snyder; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Testin.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 8:30 AM until time of Mass 10:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 516 E. Jackson St., Morris, IL 60450 followed by a burial at St. Mary Cemetery, Minooka, IL.

Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 26, 2020
