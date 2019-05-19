|
Eileen Ruth Gardner
(nee Carr)
Age 88, late of Deland Florida. Born December 7, 1930, passed away peacefully May 15, 2019 at the Good Shepherd West Assisted Living Home in Deland Florida. Eileen was a great Homemaker and loved spending time with her family.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, George; her parents, Charles and Erma (Hoss) Gardner; and her brother, Charles Carr.
Survived by her sons Gary (Pamela) and Jeffrey (Terri) Gardner; her daughter Vicki (Mike) Grycko; Two grandsons, Bradley and Justin Gardner; and a great grand-son, Carter Gardner.
Funeral services will be Monday, May 20, 2019, family will greet guest from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 noon, in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St. (159th St.) Lockport IL. 60441, With Deacon Kevin Ryan, Officiating. Interment Brook Cemetery, Homer Glen IL.
Published in The Herald-News on May 19, 2019