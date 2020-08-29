1/1
Ekaterini Tolios
1937 - 2020
Ekaterini tolios

(nee Gavros)

Ekaterini "Kathy" Tolios (nee Gavros), age 82, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born December 5, 1937, in Greece, the daughter of the late Thomas and Aggeliki (Smernou) Gavros. She immigrated to the US in 1975, settling in Joliet since.

Kathy enjoyed crocheting and lovingly stitched many gifts for friends and family. She was immensely dedicated to her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Nicholas Tolios of Joliet; her daughter, Athina (Chris) Vlachos of Germany; her son, Terry (Sue) Tolios of Joliet; five grandchildren, Dustin, Jaqueline, Kathleen, Andreas, and Christina; eleven great-grandchildren; her brother, Dimitrios Gavros; sister, Chrisula Gavros; nephew, Tom Tolios; and niece, Sula Tinsman.

Preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services for Kathy were held privately by the family at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements under the care and coordination of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory.



Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
