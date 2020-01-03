|
Elaina Ann Koditek
Elaina Ann Koditek, nee Noll, age 68, of Channahon, IL was born November 20, 1951 to Loraine and Eleanor May (Smith) Noll in Luzon, Pampanga, Philippines, where her father was serving in the United States Air Force.
Elaina and her husband, Dale, owned and operated D & G Drilling in New Lenox, for 30 years. In her earlier years, she worked as a keypunch operator for the E. J. & E. Railroad.
Elaina lived life to the fullest, and always made everyone around her feel special. If you loved her, she loved you even more.
Elaina had a love for traveling and scuba diving with her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, entertaining and cooking. Elaina was known to serve a delightful dinner at a moment's notice that would be fit for royalty.
After retirement Elaina enjoyed wintering in Florida with her husband Dale. They created many wonderful memories together including boating, fishing, food and fun. Elaina always put family first and made time for everyone. Her loving spirit and sunshine smile will be deeply missed by so many.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 50 years, Dale Koditek of Channahon; two devoted daughters, Dawn (Mark) Byrne of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, and Sandy (Robert) Vail of Homer Glen, IL; three precious granddaughters, Sydney Byrne, Isabella Vail, and Giselle Vail; and a dear sister, Loraina Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, John Noll; and one sister, Beverly Noll.
Cremation rites have been accorded and the burial of her urn will be in Highland Memorial Cemetery in Mt. Carmel, IL on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 3, 2020