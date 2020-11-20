1/1
Elaine Marie Marczewski
1946 - 2020
Elaine Marie Marczewski

Born: June 10, 1946

Died: November 16, 2020

Elaine Marie Marczewski, nee Fisher, age 74, a resident of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet, IL, and a former longtime resident of Chesterton, IN and Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1946 in Chicago, IL.

Elaine is survived by her loving children, Margaret L. (Thomas) DeMass of Portage, IN, John J. (Michelle) Marczewski of Plainfield, IL and Jennifer L. (Daniel) Coxon of Plainfield, IL; her cherished grandchildren, Maisie DeMass, Nicholas DeMass,Peter (Lindsey) DeMass, Celine DeMass, John DeMass, Patrick (Katherine) Marczewski, Kirsten Marczewski, Taggart Coxon and Skylar Coxon; her dear brother, Stephen C. (Maureen) Fisher and sister-in-law, Georgiann Marczewski; as well as her longtime friend, Carol Barrett.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, John J. Marczewski; her parents, Stephen and Eleanor (nee Sajdak) Fisher; her sister, Elizabeth (Allan) Wilson; and her longtime friend, JoAnn Broadwell.

Throughout her life, Elaine enjoyed reading, antiques, and all things related to cats. She always possessed a great sense of humor and was a friend to all she met. Elaine will be deeply missed.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all those who provided excellent care and friendship during her stay at Our Lady of Angels.

For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Elaine's life, memorial donations may be directed to your local humane society.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 20, 11:00 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Plainfield is entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
NOV
20
Entombment
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
