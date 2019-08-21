|
Elbert Eric Bates Jr.
Born: October 6, 1933; in Joliet, IL
Died: August 5, 2019; in Sarasota, FL
Elbert "Rick" Eric Bates Jr., age 85, passed peacefully August 5, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. Rick was born October 6, 1933 in Joliet, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by siblings Peter, Bennitt, and Anne Bates and his parents Elbert Eric Sr. and Ruth Learnard Bates of Joliet, Illinois.
Rick is survived by his wife Karen (nee Herschbach); three sons, Thomas, Robert, and Bennitt; and five grandchildren, Ellen, Lydia, Thomas Jr, Samuel, and Matthew.
Rick graduated from Joliet Township Highschool in 1952. Graduated from Purdue University in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Economics and was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He served in the United States Navy 1956 to 1959, earning the rank of Lieutenant JG. Rick was also a graduate of the University of Wisconsin's Graduate School of Banking in 1972.
Rick started his 32-year Illinois banking career as a National Bank Examiner in 1959. From 1966- 1977 he was Vice President and Executive Vice President of Joliet Union National Bank. From 1977-1991 Rick was President of Plainfield National Bank. Upon the successful sale of PNB Rick retired in 1991. Rick was active in his community serving as Treasurer and a Board of Trustee at Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet, Illinois; as a board member of Independence Tube Incorporated, Chicago, Illinois; and a board member of P&D Manufacturing, Plainfield, Illinois. Rick was also a President of Joliet Country Club.
Post retirement through 2011, Rick with his wife Karen, enjoyed residences in the Joliet-Plainfield area and Sarasota, Florida. In 2011, he and Karen became full-time residents of Sarasota, Florida. Throughout life and retirement Rick enjoyed family, friends, golf, travel, and investing. In days prior to his passing he expressed gratefulness for his family and friends, as well as gratitude towards the Sarasota medical and healthcare community.
Family funeral services are being held at 2:30 P.M., Friday, August 23 at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation, Joliet Area Community Hospice, or the .
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 21, 2019