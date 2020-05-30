Elcor Lauran Bolz
Elcor Lauran Bolz "Tiny" (nee Noble), Age 92, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born in Joliet on October 30, 1927 to Richard William Noble and Emily Irene (nee King) Noble. Elcor's name was given to her by her Mom Emily, whose siblings, Elcor's aunts and uncle; Ella, Cora, Laura and Antone (Elcor Lauran). Elcor's mother was raised during the Pandemic of 1918, Diptheria, Polio and she lost siblings from these diseases. Elcor lost two sisters, Ellamine and Annette, as infants before she was born, so her mom was creative with her name. Elcor never liked the name but her grandmother liked the "TINY" baby, so she went by this nickname her whole life.
She was raised in Joliet and graduated from the Joliet School District and then she raised her children in Joliet. She worked numerous jobs. Her hobbies included reading, crafting, vacationing, spending time with her children and grandchildren, along with taking care of her mother, until her death.
In 2005, she moved to the Kankakee area to be close to her daughter, Pamela. She enjoyed her retirement years, reading, taking coffee breaks, playing cards with friends, coloring and yarn crafting. In the past two years, she has lived with her daughter because of poor health. Hospice of the Kankakee Valley cared for her until her death.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles Veryl Noble; an infant daughter, Sandra Regenold; a son Dwayne Dean Bolz and a son-in-law Danny McCallen.
She is survived by her sons, Timothy (Victoria, nee Winarski) Bolz of Appleton, WI and Daryl (Brenda, nee Stevens) Bolz of Joliet; daughters, Pamela (Edward) Lanoue of Kankakee and Cindy (late, Danny) McCallen of Joliet; daughter-in-law, Sheila (nee Turner) (late, Dwayne Dean) Bolz; nine grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren also survive.
A private funeral will be held and interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet.
For information please call (815) 744-0022 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.chsfuneral.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an on-line condolence for the family.
Published in The Herald-News on May 30, 2020.