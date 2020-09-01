1/
Eldor F. Kasten
Eldor F. Kasten

Eldor "Al" F. Kasten - passed away at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, Friday, August 28, 2020. Age 98 years.

Survived by two daughters Ruth Eigenheer of Toledo, OH. and Beatrice Hughes of Crest Hill. His brother Marvin Kasten. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death his wife Mildred R. Kasten (2020), son Allen Kasten (2002), grandson John D. Eigenheer, Jr. (2020) and granddaughter Jean A. Eigenheer (2020).

Al was born March 25, 1922 in Hoyleton, Illinois. He retired from Fisher Auto Body in Willow Springs, IL. after 30 years. Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. serving during W.W. II. Member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and Lockport V.F.W. Post #5788.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Thursday, September 3rd at 11:00 A.M. Memorials to St. Peter Lutheran Church will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until time of services at 11:00 A.M. Following State of Illinois Covid-19 Guidelines face protection and gathering limits will be observed. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
