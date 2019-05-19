Eleanor E. Rousonelos



Eleanor E. (nee Swanke) Rousonelos, age 98, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center where she resided for a very short time. She was born in Joliet, the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (nee Kritsch) Swanke. Eleanor and her late husband, Michael, resided at the produce farm on Laraway Road for many years.



Eleanor was an active member of the Croatian Cultural Club and a life member of St. Peter Lutheran Church. She was a devoted wife, a wonderful baker, homemaker and loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



Eleanor is survived by her son Anthony (Janice) Rousonelos of Joliet; son-in-law, Patrick Kiernan of Joliet; five grandchildren, Annette (Frank) Alonge, Michael Kiernan, Amy (Ryne) May, Marc (Linda) Rousonelos, and Jeffrey Rousonelos; nine great grandchildren, Kevin, Eric, Joseph, Natalie, Sean, Brady, Abbey, Amara and Brooke; and her sister, Frances (the late Gordon) Moody of Joliet. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



She was preceded by her loving husband, Michael A. Rousonelos (1983); her parents; one daughter, Dorothy J. Kiernan (2016); five siblings, Leo, Gladys, Fern, Mariene, and Delores; and eight step-siblings of the Wojtak Family.



Eleanor E. Rousonelos will Lie in State at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 310 N. Broadway St., Joliet, IL on Monday, May 20, 2019 from, 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Karl Hess officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to St. Peter Lutheran Church would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from May 19 to May 20, 2019