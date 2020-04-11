The Herald-News Obituaries
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Eleanor G. McClintock

Eleanor G. McClintock Obituary
Eleanor G. McClintock

Eleanor G. McClintock, age 96. Passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Born in Joliet to the late John and Agnes (nee Noonan) McClintock. She was a lifelong resident. Retired from Rust Craft. Member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Survived by her several cousins.

Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Rosemary A. McClintock.

Private family services were held. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2020
