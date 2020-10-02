1/1
Eleanor L. (Fratia) Orr
Eleanor L. Orr

(nee Fratia)

Age 98, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her late residence. She was born and raised in Dwight, IL, the last surviving daughter of Frank and Maria (D'Agastino) Fratia. Eleanor attended the College of St. Francis in Joliet until she moved to Pasadena, California while her husband Jim attended the University of Southern California. They returned to Joliet following his graduation to raise a family and be close to her sisters. She resided in Joliet for 70 years, mainly in the St. Patrick's Neighborhood, Woodlawn Terrace and the Timbers Assisted Living Residence in Shorewood. Eleanor was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, serving her church as secretary/bookkeeper for 43 years, a Eucharistic Minister and lector. She was also a member of the Council of Catholic Women. Eleanor was a talented seamstress and loved traveling with her husband, Jim.

She is survived by her son, Terry (Jill) Orr of St. Louis, MO; two daughters, Sheila (Paul) Caliban of Cumming, GA and Mary Margaret Valentino of Joliet; 10 grandchildren, Megan (Rick) Davis, Andrew (Abby) Orr, Colin Orr, Caitlin (Jason) Courson, Hayley Caliban, Bret (Liz) Caliban, Alexandra Caliban, Raymond "Bo" (Erin) Valentino, Elizabeth (Steve) Ficek and Gina Valentino; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James; her parents; seven sisters, including her twin sister, Ellen Buffo (August 10, 2020) and two brothers.

Visitation for Eleanor L. Orr will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet at 9:30 a.m. until time of prayer service at 10:45 a.m. The funeral procession will continue to St. Patrick Catholic church, 710 W. Marion St., Joliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 50 person capacity will be followed at both locations. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Enshrinement will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Romeoville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Eleanor's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or the Blessed Virgin Mary Grotto Fund at St. Patrick Catholic Church would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may send an online condolence or share a favorite memory.



Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
3
Prayer Service
10:45 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
