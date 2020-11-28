I met "Mom" only once in person and I thought then that she was a sweet and gentle soul, even informing me that I was pronouncing my own Polish maiden name wrong! But I really got to know her and love her through daughter, Rosalie, by the funny and loving stories she would share with me. And for that I am grateful. Now on to the loving arms of her "sailor man", together forever.❤ My sympathies to her family on the loss of their sweet mother.

Shirley Doughty