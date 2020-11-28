1/
Eleanor L. Twardowski
1923 - 2020
Eleanor L. Twardowski

Born: February 11, 1923; in Joliet, IL

Died: November 23, 2020; in Lemont, IL

Eleanor L. Twardowski (Wesolowski), age 97, of Lemont, Nov. 23, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was born on Feb. 11, 1923 in Joliet, and moved to Lemont at the age of 3.

Survived by her children, Frank Jr. and Rosalie of Idaho, Ron (Nicki) of California, John (Sherron) of Alaska, and Christine of Illinois; grandchildren, Russ (Sandy), Danae (Mike), Jake (Kaitlin), Molly, and Ande, all of Idaho, Phillip and Zachary (Tamara) of California, and Vicki and Ariel (Charlie) of Illinois: and great-grandchildren, Lily, Frank, Ellen, Joe, Jacob, Jase, and Apollo, all of Idaho, Tyler and Tedy of California; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Frank Sr.; daughter, Mary Ann; daughter-in-law, Chris; parents Frank and Victoria Wesolowski; her brothers Ray, Tom, Joseph, Walter, and Edward; her sisters Mary and Pauline.

Visitation Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 3 - 7 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. All visitors must wear a mask or face covering, the visitation is limited to 10 people at a time. Funeral services Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, to St. Alphonsus Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Mass is limited to 30 people. Private Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Donations in Eleanor's name may be made to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, www.rizzo44.com, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or to a charity of the donor's choice. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com


Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
DEC
2
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
5 entries
November 26, 2020
Chris and family,
So sorry to hear of your loss. May the many memories you have of your mom bring comfort in the days ahead. Prayers for all of you.
Becky and Joe Vucko
November 25, 2020
Always a smile, very nice lady. Sorry for your loss. Hang in there Vicki !
LEN&BARB JOHNSON
Friend
November 25, 2020
So sad to hear about Aunt Eleanor's passing. Was a nice lady, remember her and Mom (Pauline) talking for hours. Prayers to the whole family especially Vicky. God bless the whole family
Joellyn and Tom Biel (niece)
Joellyn Staska Biel
Family
November 25, 2020
I met "Mom" only once in person and I thought then that she was a sweet and gentle soul, even informing me that I was pronouncing my own Polish maiden name wrong! But I really got to know her and love her through daughter, Rosalie, by the funny and loving stories she would share with me. And for that I am grateful. Now on to the loving arms of her "sailor man", together forever.❤ My sympathies to her family on the loss of their sweet mother.
Shirley Doughty
November 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. She was one of the nicest ladies! Always had a warm smile. I hope all of you can take comfort in your memories.

Sincerely
Debbie (Keppler) Stepp
Debbie Stepp(Keppler)
Neighbor
