Eleanor L. Twardowski
Born: February 11, 1923; in Joliet, IL
Died: November 23, 2020; in Lemont, IL
Eleanor L. Twardowski (Wesolowski), age 97, of Lemont, Nov. 23, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was born on Feb. 11, 1923 in Joliet, and moved to Lemont at the age of 3.
Survived by her children, Frank Jr. and Rosalie of Idaho, Ron (Nicki) of California, John (Sherron) of Alaska, and Christine of Illinois; grandchildren, Russ (Sandy), Danae (Mike), Jake (Kaitlin), Molly, and Ande, all of Idaho, Phillip and Zachary (Tamara) of California, and Vicki and Ariel (Charlie) of Illinois: and great-grandchildren, Lily, Frank, Ellen, Joe, Jacob, Jase, and Apollo, all of Idaho, Tyler and Tedy of California; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Frank Sr.; daughter, Mary Ann; daughter-in-law, Chris; parents Frank and Victoria Wesolowski; her brothers Ray, Tom, Joseph, Walter, and Edward; her sisters Mary and Pauline.
Visitation Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 3 - 7 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. All visitors must wear a mask or face covering, the visitation is limited to 10 people at a time. Funeral services Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, to St. Alphonsus Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Mass is limited to 30 people. Private Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Donations in Eleanor's name may be made to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, www.rizzo44.com
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
or to a charity of the donor's choice
. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com