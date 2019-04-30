The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Eleanor M. Yedinak

Eleanor M. Yedinak Obituary
Eleanor M. Yedinak

(nee Countryman)

Eleanor M. Yedinak (nee Countryman), age 89, of Naples, FL and a former longtime Joliet, IL resident, passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019 at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Naples. Eleanor was born January 19, 1930 in Joliet where she resided most all of her life until moving to Naples four years ago.

Surviving are three sons, Fred Daniel (Sandy) Pehlke, Dale Lee (Lenette) Pehlke and Douglas Joe (Lenora) Pehlke; three step-children, Patricia (Steven) Kufner, Julie Yedinak and Michael Yedinak; two sisters, Mary Papesh and Georgia Donish. Eleanor will also be missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Yedinak; her parents and one brother, Arthur Countryman.

Eleanor retired from Bobby Noonan's Preschool Center after many years of taking care of area toddlers and preschool children. She enjoyed gardening and was also a great cook. She was a member of the First Church of God in Joliet.

Visitation for Eleanor Yedinak will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services are Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
