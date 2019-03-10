Eleanor Meschino



Eleanor "Elly" Meschino (nee Daes), age 95, a resident of Plainfield, IL since 2000, former longtime resident of Chicago, IL, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Bolingbrook, IL. She was born on May 9, 1923 in Chicago, IL.



Beloved wife of the late John P. Meschino, whom she married September 18, 1940 and who preceded her in death on June 27, 1972, loving mother of Carole Ann (the late Ralph) Champion of Prattville, AL, Robert J. (Loretta) Meschino of Plainfield, Linda Lou Mounts of Joliet, IL, John G. (Mary Lou) Meschino of Plainfield, Deborah T. (the late Robert) Bayless of Prattville, AL and Victoria L. (Lee J.) Bradich of Joliet, adored grandmother of sixteen, cherished great-grandmother of thirty-six and great-great grandmother of nineteen, devoted daughter of the late John and Louise (nee Long) Daes, dear sister of seven deceased siblings, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt and friend of many.



Eleanor grew up on Chicago's South Side, was a member of St. Vitus Parish and worked at the Buick plant in Melrose Park, IL, helping the war effort during World War II. A devoted and loving homemaker, Elly raised her family in Chicago's Pilsen and Bridgeport neighborhoods before moving to Plainfield in 2000. Elly enjoyed cooking and playing BINGO. She also loved spending time with her large extended family and was known for always having a fresh pot of coffee and pastries ready for all visitors.



Visitation Monday, March 11, 2019, 3:00 to 9:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, IL.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to a



