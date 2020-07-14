Eleanore M. Murphy
Eleanore M. Murphy (nee Stephen), age 95, of Shorewood, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center. She was born in Joliet, the daughter of the late Louis and Clara (nee Rademacher) Stephen and a lifelong resident of Shorewood. Eleanor retired from Troy Shorewood Grade School as a secretary in 1993, following over 30 years of service. She served as the Town Clerk in Troy Township for many years.
Eleanore is survived by her loving children, William (Mary Ann) Wilhelmi, Kenneth (Lorrie) Wilhelmi, Douglas Wilhelmi, Mark (Kim) Murphy and Scott (Sue Hausser) Murphy; grandchildren, Michelle Wilhelmi, Brian Wilhelmi, Sheri (Jim) Lyons, Heather Smith, Brett Wilhelmi, Stephen Wilhelmi, Stephanie Hatfield, Dale (Serena) Anderson and, Jami (Mike) Maccani; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Kyle Lyons, Natalia, Ben and Madeline Hatfield, Olivia Wilhelmi, Jolene Anderson, Juliana Anderson, Ben, Brodie and Bailey Schutter.
Preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Lorraine Feeney.
Visitation for Eleanore M. Murphy will be held at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until closing prayers at 10:15 a.m., then will continue to St. Mary Catholic Church in Minooka where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit www.fredcdames.com
where you can leave a condolence or share a favorite memory.