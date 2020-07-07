1/1
Eliza House
Eliza House

Born: December 30, 1923

Died: June 28, 2020

Eliza House was born in Edgecomb County, North Carolina to Cicero and Bertha Bullock on December 30, 1923. She peacefully departed this life on Sunday June 28, 2020 in comfort and love at her home in Lockport, IL.

Mother House was very industrious and remained very active in her community. In the 1960's, she became a founding member of The Order of the Eastern Star, Ruth Chapter #9. In the late '60's, she played on the Caterpillar women's baseball and basketball team with women half her age. One of her greatest loves was being a member of Shiloh MB Church. She has always been a faithful and active member of Shiloh, serving in the Senior Choir and Greater United Choir. She managed the children's choir for many years when her children were growing up. She was a Sunday school teacher for over 30 years as well as a member of the Home Mission Ministry. For many of her senior years you could still see her singing soprano on the 2nd row of the choir. Mother House also loved to travel and, among her many trips, was blessed to visit Israel in the 1980's. After 27 years of service, she retired from Caterpillar, and became a foster grandparent at the Fairmont Elementary School. She volunteered with the school well into her 80's. It was a source of great pride as she was able to live out her dream of teaching children.

Mother House was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas House; her parents, Cicero and Bertha; son, Tommy House; and nine siblings.

Mother House leaves to cherish her memory siblings, Elizabeth Washington, Clarence Bullock and David Bullock; children, Rhonda Bailey, Richard (Robbie) House, Lorna House, Bryan (Leah) House Sr.; grandchildren Carlos Hayes, Tamekeyo (Sinatra) Griffin, Tanya House, Kaleah Bailey, Brenton Bailey, Rishawn House, Ryan House, Brittney House, Bryan House Jr., Jory House, Rakelle House, Brooklyn House, Liam Gulmi and Marcus House, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church, 18101 W. Oak Ave., Lockport, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Richard D. House, officiating. Interment following at Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
