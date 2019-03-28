The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
Elizabeth A. Junior Obituary
Elizabeth A. Junior

Elizabeth A. Junior, age 87, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 with her family by her side.

Survived by her children, Alfred (Jessica) Junior, John (Rachel) Junior, Kenneth (Connie) Junior, Carolyn Junior, Connie Junior, Annette Junior, Joanne Junior and Kina (Willie) Junior; 24 grandchildren, Tony, Jonathan, David, Tiffany, Arianna, Julius, Isaiah, Victoria, Aaron, Tabitha, Adam, Bianca, David, Malissie, Amanda, Melissa, Jax, Sophie, Sabrina, Aiden, Brooke, Armani, Quincy and Noah. Several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her son, Anthony Junior; a grandson, Kenny Jr.; her parents; and a sister, Charlotte.

Funeral services will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431 Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet, IL.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 28, 2019
