Elizabeth A. Scholp
Born: October 8, 1942
Died: June 6, 2020
Elizabeth A. Scholp (nee Pasdertz) "Betty", age 77, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Lakewood Nursing Home with her loving family near her.
Born October 8, 1942, in Joliet, Betty was the daughter of the late John and Rose Pasdertz. Fondly known as "Mrs. Scholp" to the neighborhood children. She will be remembered for her love for her family, babies, and children, baking, funny marriage sayings, and helping those in need.
She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Church, Joliet. She was also a member of KSKJ #108, Slovenian Women's Union, and Model A Restorers.
Survivors include her children; Robb (Marilyn) Scholp, Rosalie Sullivan, Mary Ann (Bob) Dragovan, Pamela (Mike) Robinette, Philip (Constance) Scholp. Her Grandchildren: Jennifer (Chris) Papadopoulos, Andrew and Kelli Scholp, Sean (fiancé Natalie Kiernicki), Stephen and Stacia Sullivan, Olivia Barrientos, Joshua (fiancé Michelle Vivian), Alexandra (fiancé Nathan Chase), and Noah Robinette, Alyssa (Elijah) Bueno, Arthur, Lorelei, and Genevieve Scholp, Paul Lenocker, Chandler Holmes, Jessica (Nick) Curtis, and Jonathan Dragovan. Great-Grandchildren: Melina Papadopoulos, Calisto, William, Adeline, and Kodah Robinette, Caleb Bueno, Aubrey and Harper Scholp, Jackson and Owen Curtis. Sister-in-law, Cheryl Pasdertz; Brother-in-law, Donald Hulbert. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert E. Scholp, Sr. (2019), her parents; son, Raymond C. Scholp; brothers, John (Dolly), Bob (Julie), and James Pasdertz; sisters, Rosemary Minnick, and Delores (Ed) Blowers, and numerous family members.
Betty was a former Den Mom and Girl Scout Leader. She babysat for many neighborhood children. She worked at the Boston Store.
The family would like to thank Lakewood Nursing Home for her care, Joliet Community Hospice, and her long-time neighbors, Barb Smith and Dave and Gayle Lupton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Church, Joliet, Salvation Army, or Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Visitation for Elizabeth will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Maximum Capacity at church will be 100 guests, facemasks will be required along with social distancing. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall for Elizabeth A. Scholp www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Born: October 8, 1942
Died: June 6, 2020
Elizabeth A. Scholp (nee Pasdertz) "Betty", age 77, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Lakewood Nursing Home with her loving family near her.
Born October 8, 1942, in Joliet, Betty was the daughter of the late John and Rose Pasdertz. Fondly known as "Mrs. Scholp" to the neighborhood children. She will be remembered for her love for her family, babies, and children, baking, funny marriage sayings, and helping those in need.
She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Church, Joliet. She was also a member of KSKJ #108, Slovenian Women's Union, and Model A Restorers.
Survivors include her children; Robb (Marilyn) Scholp, Rosalie Sullivan, Mary Ann (Bob) Dragovan, Pamela (Mike) Robinette, Philip (Constance) Scholp. Her Grandchildren: Jennifer (Chris) Papadopoulos, Andrew and Kelli Scholp, Sean (fiancé Natalie Kiernicki), Stephen and Stacia Sullivan, Olivia Barrientos, Joshua (fiancé Michelle Vivian), Alexandra (fiancé Nathan Chase), and Noah Robinette, Alyssa (Elijah) Bueno, Arthur, Lorelei, and Genevieve Scholp, Paul Lenocker, Chandler Holmes, Jessica (Nick) Curtis, and Jonathan Dragovan. Great-Grandchildren: Melina Papadopoulos, Calisto, William, Adeline, and Kodah Robinette, Caleb Bueno, Aubrey and Harper Scholp, Jackson and Owen Curtis. Sister-in-law, Cheryl Pasdertz; Brother-in-law, Donald Hulbert. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert E. Scholp, Sr. (2019), her parents; son, Raymond C. Scholp; brothers, John (Dolly), Bob (Julie), and James Pasdertz; sisters, Rosemary Minnick, and Delores (Ed) Blowers, and numerous family members.
Betty was a former Den Mom and Girl Scout Leader. She babysat for many neighborhood children. She worked at the Boston Store.
The family would like to thank Lakewood Nursing Home for her care, Joliet Community Hospice, and her long-time neighbors, Barb Smith and Dave and Gayle Lupton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Church, Joliet, Salvation Army, or Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Visitation for Elizabeth will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Maximum Capacity at church will be 100 guests, facemasks will be required along with social distancing. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall for Elizabeth A. Scholp www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.