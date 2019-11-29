The Herald-News Obituaries
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:15 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Lockport, IL
View Map
Elizabeth Ann Cornolo

Elizabeth Ann Cornolo Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Cornolo

Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Cornolo (nee Hartney), Age 87, late of Joliet formerly Lockport passed away peacefully, Tuesday November 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Employed by Honig Bell Realty for many dedicated years, Lockport Special Ed and Retired from Joliet Junior College at the age of 80. Member of Lockport VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Lockport Women's Club. Beloved great grandmother, nana, mother, sister, daughter and friend. Our hearts sing because this graceful and generous woman has found eternal peace.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Cornolo (2016); her parents, Patrick and Anoinette (nee Verbic) Hartney; Her sisters, Mary Lou (Robert) Panich and Ann (George) Ondreja.

Survived by her loving daughter, Lynne (Jim) DeVere; cherished son, Ronald Cornolo; grandchildren, Malia (Bryan) Proskey and Jason Villiaros; the lights of her life her great grandchildren, Kailana, Koa, Avianna and Asher; one brother, Patrick (Joyce) Hartney; two sisters, Helen Cornolo and Elaine ( late Harry) York; brother-in-law, Gene (Lou Ann Dawkins) Cornolo; two of the best care takers in the world, Josephine "Josie" Bolwin and Jan Elder. Many nieces, nephews and dear friends also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cornolo family which will be donated to local charities in her name would be greatly appreciated.

Services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL 60441 at 9:15 am to St. Joseph Church Lockport for Mass at 10:00am. Inurnment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Romeoville following Mass.

Memorial visitation Monday, December 2, 2019 in the funeral home chapel from 3:00pm until 8:00pm.

Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
