1/1
Elizabeth Charlotte Joutras Brewer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Charlotte Joutras Brewer

Born: June 2, 1927

Died: September 28, 2020

Elizabeth "Betty" Charlotte (nee Ruettiger) Joutras Brewer, age 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Squires, Missouri, with her family by her side.

Born on June 2, 1927, Betty was a daughter of Eugene and Theresa (Sievert) Ruettiger.

Betty grew up on her parents' 160-acre farm in New Lenox Township, Joliet.

Her childhood responsibilities included milking cows and pumping gas at the family's gas station.

Her older brothers, Leo and Sylvester, graciously funded her high school education.

She was a graduate of St. Bernard Catholic Grade School and St. Francis Academy.

After high school, Betty worked at the Texas Co. (Texaco Oil Refinery) in Lockport until her marriage to Louis A. Joutras on August 5, 1950, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Joliet. Together, they raised their seven children in New Lenox Township, Joliet.

Betty retired from Will County Circuit Clerk's office after 13 years of dedicated service.

She was a member of the St. Bernard Altar and Rosary Society, Providence High School Mother's Club, Cantigny Post VFW Auxiliary #367, the Joliet Bike Club and St. Leo Catholic Church, Ava, Missouri.

Betty was a devout Catholic. Her deep faith and daily recitation of the rosary helped her to weather many difficult trials.

On February 26, 1983, Betty married William E. Brewer. Working together, they enjoyed home improvement projects: remodeling bathrooms, building a barn and adding on a sunroom. Some of their favorite pastimes included riding bikes in Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Missouri as well as cross country skiing. Betty had a passion for collecting antiques and decorating. After retiring in 1997, Betty and Bill moved to the Ozarks in Squires, Missouri and then traveled extensively to the east and west coasts, Alaska and Mazatlan Mexico.

Betty is survived by her husband William E. Brewer: seven children, Christine (Richard) Siegel, Stephen (Kathleen), Joseph (Catherine), Michael, Ronald, Jeffrey (Margaret) and Mark (Luanne) Joutras; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her sister Eileen Paul.

Also survived by her sisters-in-law: Patsy Ruettiger, Corinne (Raymond) Joutras Shields, Marilyn Joutras Rakar, Geraldine Joutras Plese; her husband's children: Edward (Kathy), Robert (Margaret) Brewer, Diane (David) Jager; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her first husband of 25 years, Louis A. Joutras (Oct. 22, 1975); her parents; siblings Robert, Leo (Leona), Sylvester (Eleanor), Lambert (Phyllis), Sister Lillian O.S.F., Bernard (Marguerite), Daniel (Elizabeth) and Walter Roger Ruettiger; father and mother-in-law, Amos and Loretta (nee Skoff) Joutras; and brothers-in-law Sam Paul, Gene Rakar and Lucas Plese.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Ava, Missouri at 2:00 P.M.

A local visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 between the hours of 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60435. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian burial, Bishop Joseph Siegel and Rev. Jeff Stoneberg officiating.

Betty will be laid to rest in Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, Catholic Masses are requested for the repose of her soul. The online guest book can be accessed at: www.Plesefuneralservices.com.

Face masks and social distancing will be observed with a maximum of 50 people in the funeral home and at church.

Due to limited seating capacity for the funeral Mass, relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 starting at 10:00 A.M. by logging onto her memorial page.

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the genuine care and direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved