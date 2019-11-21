Home

Elizabeth Dean


1929 - 2019
Elizabeth Dean Obituary
Elizabeth Doreen Dean

Born: January 8, 1929

Died: November 15, 2019

Elizabeth Doreen Dean went home to be with her Heavenly Father on November 15, 2019. Doreen was born and raised in St. John's Newfoundland. In 1953, she married Ivan Dean and they were longtime residents of Joliet before relocating to Akron, Ohio a few years ago. She was a member of Stone Hill Bible Church, previously Larkin Baptist Church, Joliet.

Doreen was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Annie Antle; 5 brothers; 3 sisters; and son, Edgar L. Dean.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 66 years, Ivan Bruce Dean; children, Bruce (Dolly) Dean of Anderson S.C., Paul (Cindy) Dean of Plainfield, IL, Deborah (Dan) Cozad of Akron OH, Daniel (Marlette) Dean of Joliet, Jeffery (Patty) Dean of Lavaca, AR; daughter-in-law, Vickie (Lou) Keleman of Montrose CO; 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Doreen was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family meant everything to her, and she was their Prayer Warrior. She was a woman of great faith and loved her Lord sincerely.

Per her family's wishes, there will be a private funeral service with interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared with Doreen's family at www.BacherFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 21, 2019
