Elizabeth Koerner



Born: October 28, 1941



Died: September 9, 2020



"Liz" Koerner, 78, passed away at her home in Estero, FL., on September 09, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.



She was preceded in death by her parents John and Gertrude Toth and her sisters Nancy Koerner and Jackie Moreno. Liz worked in the cardiology department at St. Joseph's Medical Center prior to retirement.



Surviving are her loving husband Raymond Koerner, son Ronald Koerner, daughters Karen Fagliarone & Cheri Koerner, brothers John Toth & Tom Toth. Grand daughters Candice Lopez, Christa Fagliarone, & Caitlyn Koerner, grandsons Jacob Fagliarone & Joshua Koerner, and great sons Michael & Chase Lopez.



Liz was a kind, caring, & giving individual who loved and was loved by all. Our family wishes to thank all of our friends and family for your thoughts and prayers.





