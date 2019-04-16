The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Link
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Link

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Link Obituary
Elizabeth M. Link

Elizabeth "Betsy" M. Link, age 64, having resided in Joliet / Shorewood Il, Passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 peacefully in her home.

Survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Charles Link; her children, Starrlene (Chris) Franzen, Heather (Marv) Smith and Shane (fianc ' Suzanne McCarthy) Link; five grandchildren, Brianna Franzen, Mia Smith, Cody Franzen, Hannah Smith and Aiyana Smith; a brother George (Phyllis) Lake; a sister Bernadette Nealis; her brother and sisters in law, Robert Link, Catherine Link, Leonard (Sandra) Link III, Paul Link(Kathy Reyes), Nancy Link, Janice Siegel, John (Lisa) Link and Elaine (Charles) Pool. Known as MeeMaw to Joey, Faith and Hope Mendoza and Aunt to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Preceded in death by her Parents, Calvin "Lawrence" (Dorothy) Coggins; her in laws, Leonard (Sara) Link Jr., two brothers in laws, Thomas Link and Robert Gura and her loving companion Angel.

Those who knew Betsy would know how much she loved attending the many sporting events of her grandkids, she was definitely their number one fan. Queen of the home shopping network and passionately dedicated to her soap operas and reality TV shows were just a few of her hobbies.

Betsy also loved traveling and spending time with her friends and family. Frequent trips to Clearwater Beach, Florida, Alabama and most recently South Carolina were among her favorite places.

Memorial Visitation will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Will County Humane Society or the TLC Animal Shelter in Homer Glen would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farkas Funeral Home
Download Now