Elizabeth M. Link



Elizabeth "Betsy" M. Link, age 64, having resided in Joliet / Shorewood Il, Passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 peacefully in her home.



Survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Charles Link; her children, Starrlene (Chris) Franzen, Heather (Marv) Smith and Shane (fianc ' Suzanne McCarthy) Link; five grandchildren, Brianna Franzen, Mia Smith, Cody Franzen, Hannah Smith and Aiyana Smith; a brother George (Phyllis) Lake; a sister Bernadette Nealis; her brother and sisters in law, Robert Link, Catherine Link, Leonard (Sandra) Link III, Paul Link(Kathy Reyes), Nancy Link, Janice Siegel, John (Lisa) Link and Elaine (Charles) Pool. Known as MeeMaw to Joey, Faith and Hope Mendoza and Aunt to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



Preceded in death by her Parents, Calvin "Lawrence" (Dorothy) Coggins; her in laws, Leonard (Sara) Link Jr., two brothers in laws, Thomas Link and Robert Gura and her loving companion Angel.



Those who knew Betsy would know how much she loved attending the many sporting events of her grandkids, she was definitely their number one fan. Queen of the home shopping network and passionately dedicated to her soap operas and reality TV shows were just a few of her hobbies.



Betsy also loved traveling and spending time with her friends and family. Frequent trips to Clearwater Beach, Florida, Alabama and most recently South Carolina were among her favorite places.



Memorial Visitation will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Will County Humane Society or the TLC Animal Shelter in Homer Glen would be appreciated.



For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary