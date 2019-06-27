Home

Born: June 11, 1928

Died: June 22, 2019

Elizabeth Louise Smith, 91, of Cape Coral, Florida passed away on June 22, 2019. She was born June 11, 1928 in Joliet, Illinois, where she lived for many years before moving to Cape Coral. Elizabeth was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who created a warm and loving home for her family.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 71 years, Robert R. Smith; son, Kevin A. Smith (Maetha), daughter, Roberta A. JOhnson (Michael, deceased), son, George A. Smith (Sherri), daughter, Patricia S. Datz (Howard), daughter, Tammie L. Down (Thomas), and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services are private in accordance to her wishes.
Published in The Herald-News on June 27, 2019
