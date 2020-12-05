Elizabeth Thompson



Elizabeth "Liz" (Boyd) Thompson of Romeoville, IL passed awa peacefully on November 21, 2020 at her residence, with family by her side. She was 75 years old. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas Boyd and Elizabeth "Betty" (McCullough) Boyd.



Elizabeth moved from California to Chicago, went to Beautician- Hairstylist School in Chicago, IL and receivedher Illinois license. In 1975 she moved to Romeoville, IL. She started working at the Montgomery Ward Beauty Salon in Joliet, IL as a Hairstylist. Eventually becoming the Salon Manager. When Wards closed their store she moved to Studio 1005 in Joliet until her retirement in 2012.



Elizabeth is survived by her loving Husband and Caregiver of 36 years, Billy W. Thompson, a brother, George (Kathy) Boyd of Mesa, AZ, three children, Elizabeth (Pat) Myrato, of Davenport, FL, Frank (Jennifer) Betkis of Romeoville, IL, Michael (Kelly) Betkis of North Aurora, IL, two step children, George (Rose) Thompson of Smithfield, VA, and Raelene (John) Franco of Elburn, IL. Nine grandchildren. Douglas, Ian, Colin, and Carter Betkis, George, Blake, and Cassandra Thompson, Jolie Leimkuehler, John Franco. Two great grandchildren, Elizabeth and William Betkis.



Funeral arrangements are pending, she will be interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, in Elwood, IL. Services will be private.





