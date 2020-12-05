1/1
Elizabeth Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Thompson

Elizabeth "Liz" (Boyd) Thompson of Romeoville, IL passed awa peacefully on November 21, 2020 at her residence, with family by her side. She was 75 years old. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas Boyd and Elizabeth "Betty" (McCullough) Boyd.

Elizabeth moved from California to Chicago, went to Beautician- Hairstylist School in Chicago, IL and receivedher Illinois license. In 1975 she moved to Romeoville, IL. She started working at the Montgomery Ward Beauty Salon in Joliet, IL as a Hairstylist. Eventually becoming the Salon Manager. When Wards closed their store she moved to Studio 1005 in Joliet until her retirement in 2012.

Elizabeth is survived by her loving Husband and Caregiver of 36 years, Billy W. Thompson, a brother, George (Kathy) Boyd of Mesa, AZ, three children, Elizabeth (Pat) Myrato, of Davenport, FL, Frank (Jennifer) Betkis of Romeoville, IL, Michael (Kelly) Betkis of North Aurora, IL, two step children, George (Rose) Thompson of Smithfield, VA, and Raelene (John) Franco of Elburn, IL. Nine grandchildren. Douglas, Ian, Colin, and Carter Betkis, George, Blake, and Cassandra Thompson, Jolie Leimkuehler, John Franco. Two great grandchildren, Elizabeth and William Betkis.

Funeral arrangements are pending, she will be interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, in Elwood, IL. Services will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved