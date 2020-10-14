Elizabeth Vietoris



Born: February 10, 1927



Died: October 2, 2020



Elizabeth "Betty" Vietoris (nee Halley) of Crystal Falls, Michigan formerly of Joliet, IL. passed away October 2, 2020.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband Laddie of 62 years,her parents Edith and Ray Halley, along with her sister Helen (John) Benni.



She is survived by three daughters Linda (Jack) Marshall of Crystal Falls, Kathleen (Cindy) Vietoris of Salt Lake City and Maureen(Mark) Bromley of Crystal Falls, four grandchildren Melissa Marshall, Gretchen(Matt) Radke, Alex (Jessica) Bromley and Max (Jazmin) Bromley along with two great grandchildren Jaxon Radke and Amelia. One sister Delores Martin, and many close nieces and nephews.



Betty moved to Crystal Falls in 2017 and resided at Victorian Heights Assisted Living, where she made many new friends and loved her caregivers.



Prior to that she enjoyed bowling, crocheting, gardening and spending time with with her grandchildren. Her all time favorite past times were shopping and dessert.



Private funeral services were held at Tezak Funeral Home Chapel.



Betty was laid to rest with her husband Laddie at S.S. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. Doations may be made to Victorian Heights Assisted Living of Crystal Falls, zip code 49920 or Iron County Medical Care Facility of Crystal Falls, Michigan.



PISUT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF ARRANGMENTS. (815) 722-0998





