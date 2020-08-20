1/1
Ellen Ausec
Ellen Ausec

Ellen "June" Ausec, age 85, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Ellen is preceded in death by her beloved husband William "Bill" Ausec; her parents Walter and Lela McKay; her loving son Daniel Ausec; and her siblings Larry McKay and Margaret Colbert.

She is the proud loving mother of Dana (special son-in-law Anton) Hermann and her loving son Billy Ausec; deeply loved by her sister Irene (Earl) Bishop; devoted and loving grandmother to Michael (Julia) Hermann and Toni (Kevin) Himmelman; and extremely loving and proud great-grandmother of Oliver and Leo Hermann, and Dagny and Sadie Himmelman.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful hospice nurses, Cynthia and Georgette, who had given such great care to Ellen.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

Services for Ellen will begin on Friday, August 21, 2020 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home at 10 a.m. A prayer service will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Ellen will be laid to rest at Elmhurst Cemetery next to her beloved husband William. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be a 50 person maximum occupancy in the building at a time and all guests are required to wear a mask.

Obituary and Tribute Wall for Ellen Ausec are available at tezakfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
AUG
21
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
