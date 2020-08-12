Ellen E. Buffo
Ellen E. Buffo, nee Fratia, age 98, late of Bloomington-Normal, and a longtime resident of Joliet, passed away peacefully Monday, August 10, 2020 at the home of her loving daughter and granddaughter.
Born April 10, 1922 in Dwight, IL to Frank and Maria Fratia, she was a graduate of Dwight Township High School and attended the College of St. Francis. She worked as a bookkeeper for the former Boston Store in Joliet for several years, and after her family was raised resumed her career as a librarian for the Religious Education Office of the Diocese of Joliet.
Ellen was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Catholic Women's League and Woodbridge Homeowners Association. She was a talented writer and won several awards for stories about her life and interests. She wrote beautiful poetry as well, and continued writing until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph J. Buffo (May 12, 1998); her parents; two brothers; six sisters; and her beloved Maltese, Bonnie Buffo.
Surviving are her loving children, Barbara (James) Laker of Cincinnati, OH, David Alan (Anne) Buffo of Chicago, and Mary Lee Buffo of Normal; seven grandchildren, Christopher Laker, Elizabeth Ann (Nick) DeBlasio, Jeffrey (Lauren) Laker, Joseph David Buffo, John Thomas Buffo, Thomas Robert Buffo, and Maria Li Zhong Buffo; four great-grandchildren, Mark and Tom DeBlasio, Braden and Abby Laker; her twin sister, Eleanor (the late James) Orr of Joliet; two furry grandbabies, Lucy and Rosie Buffo and many nieces and nephews.
Her children would like to thank all the wonderful staff and caregivers with OSF Hospice and Synergy Home Care of Bloomington for the gentle care and kindness provided to their mother.
Funeral services for Ellen Buffo will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 710 W. Marion Street, Joliet. A short visitation and prayer service will be held from 8:30-9:15 a.m. at Fred C. Dames, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet, prior to the funeral. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to OSF Hospice in care of the OSF HealthCare Foundation, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637 or the St. Patrick Food Pantry, 710 Marion Street, Joliet, IL 60436 would be appreciated.
To read her complete obituary and to leave a condolence, please visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
