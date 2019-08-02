Home

Services
First Presbyterian Church
805 Western Ave
Joliet, IL 60435
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Ellen Mae Vaughn Obituary
Ellen Mae Vaughn, 91, 3320 Executive Drive, Joliet, died Monday, July 29th. Ellen was born Nov 24th, 1927, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to the late Stephen and Ellen (Anderson) Schultz. She married Sherman Vaughn on June 21st, 1947. This year they celebrated their 72nd anniversary.

Ellen was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as Elder, Stephen Minister and on many other committees. She delighted in baking cookies for everyone she loved! Many have hand crocheted dish cloths and pillows she lovingly made.

Survivors include her daughter Jackie (Allen) Brooks and son Steve (Margie) Vaughn. 5 grandchildren, Holly (Mark) Cowgill, Kyle (Robyn) Vaughn, Candi Vaughn, DJ (Heather) Murphy and Steve Vaughn. 8 great grandchildren Tom, Jack, Ellen, Lily, Roxy, Dravin, Hanna and Cole.1 sister Judith McGill.

A Celebration of Life will be Aug 10th at 11am at First Presbyterian Church, 805 Western Ave, Joliet. The family will be available to greet friends at 10 am till time of service. Memorials to First Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 2, 2019
