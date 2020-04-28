|
Elliott Scott
Born: February 20, 1941; in Chillicothe, IL
Died: April 22, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Elliott Scott aka "Scotty", age 79, a twenty year resident of Plainfield, IL, formerly of Chillicothe, MO and Chicago, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL. He was born February 20, 1941 in Chillicothe.
Beloved husband of 45 years to Marilyn E. Scott (nee Potokar), whom he married in 1975, loving father of Dan Scott of Bolingbrook, IL, Jeff Scott of Naperville, IL, Bryan (Georgia) Kaempf of Downers Grove, IL, Rachael Kaempf of West Chicago, IL and Craig (Caitlyn) Scott of Plainfield, adored grandfather of Stephanie, Cindy and Anthony Kaempf; Sebastian Kegebein and Paisley Scott, cherished great-grandfather of Joshua, Haley and Athena, devoted son of the late Leon Scott and Ruth Adamczyk, dear brother of Lea Franta, Debbie Adamczyk and Linda (Bob) Rosenbaugh, brother-in-law of Patricia (Ronald) Petrucci, fond nephew, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Elliott moved to Chicago at the age of ten, was a Golden Gloves boxer in his youth and served in the U. S. Army from 1958-1961, stationed in Panama. He was employed for 36 years with Universal Oil Products in McCook, IL retiring as a plant supervisor. Elliott was a member of St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Plainfield and was a sports enthusiast.
Visitation Thursday, April 30, 2020, 3:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield. Due to the current health crisis, the visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time.
A private family service will be held Friday, May 1st in the funeral home with Rev. John Regan officiating.
A private interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Elliott's memory may be made to: , 55 W. Wacker Dr. STE 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, 1-800-LUNGUSA or 1-800-586-4872, https://www.lung.org/
For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 28, 2020