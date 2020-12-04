Elmer E. Geissler
Formerly of Lockport and Joliet, passed away peacefully at Mayo Health Care Systems, Menomonee, WI., Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Age 91 years.
Elmer was born February 23, 1929 in Joliet. He graduated from Joliet Township High School Class of 1947 and Hanover College. While in college Elmer was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. The relationships made through his fraternity were lifelong and yearly reunions were an important part of his life for more than 65 years after he graduated. He married his high school sweetheart Joan Hollister on June 23, 1951. He was a veteran of the United State Army. Elmer retired from Keck Electric/Joliet Office Equipment where he worked as the office manager from 1955 until 1994. He was an active member of the Joliet Kiwanis Club since 1960, serving in a variety of capacities, including president during the club's 50th anniversary. He was a member of the Joliet Grade School board and was a past president of the board. He volunteered at Silver Cross Hospital and was a member of Central Presbyterian Church since 1946. Kiwanis, Silver Cross, and his church gave him the opportunity to volunteer thousands of hours to the community as well as to establish lasting friendships. His work in the community resulted in numerous awards. Among those that he was most proud of were the Outstanding Alumni of Hanover College, recognition as a Hometown Hero by the Joliet Herald-News, and having the Elmer Geissler Lifetime Service Award from the Joliet Kiwanis Club named after him.
Survived by his son David (Jayne) Geissler of La Crescent, MN, daughter Lynn (Kevin) Klatt of Menomonie, WI, Six grandchildren Kyle, Abra and Kevin (Katie) Geissler, Leslie (Josh) Schmidt, Ross (Heather) Klatt and Blade Klatt. Six great-grandchildren: Kennedy, Karter, and Krew (expected in January) Geissler, Kendra and Kaleb Schmidt, Asher and Parker Klatt. His sister Charlotte Gurney also survives. Numerous nieces, nephews, and friends survive, as well.
Preceded in death by his wife Joan M. Geissler (nee Hollister) (2017), their daughter Ann E. Weishaar (1985), his parents Elmer E. and Frieda E. Geissler, and brother George Geissler.
Private family funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd, Monday, December 7, 2020. Rev. Jack Berghorst officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials to Morning Star Mission, Kiwanis Charity Scholarships or Veterans Honor Flight will be appreciated. Funeral services will be broadcast live at Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Covid-19 safety protocol and social distancing will be observed. The family would appreciate you sharing stories and memories of Elmer through the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory website. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com