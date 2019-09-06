The Herald-News Obituaries

Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:15 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joliet , IL
View Map
Elmer Starasinich

Elmer Starasinich Obituary
Elmer Starasinich

Elmer Starasinich, age 88, born into eternal life on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was a lifelong Joliet resident, a devout Catholic and proud United States Army Veteran.

Elmer is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Marlene (nee Kennedy); children, Deacon Douglas (Christine) Starasinich and Mary (David) Braun; grandchildren, Ashley and Amber Braun; one sister, Bernice (Don) Walker; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, John and Theresa (nee Jerman) Starasinich; siblings, Anna (Elmer) Marth, Margaret Starasinich, Theresa (David) Connor, and William (Elizabeth) Starasinich.

Elmer graduated from St. Joseph Grade School and Joliet Central High School. He was employed by Nicor Gas for over 35 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1080, the Cantigny Post VFW 367, KSKJ St. Francis Lodge 29, St. Joseph Holy Name Society, the Senior Society and a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet. Elmer was an avid Chicago sports fan. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of Elmer's life will begin on Monday, September 9, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:20 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for Elmer Starasinich at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
