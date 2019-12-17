The Herald-News Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Elsie Plese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie A. Plese

Elsie A. Plese Obituary
Elsie A. Plese

(nee Sustersich)

Elsie A. Plese (nee Sustersich), age 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Elsie is survived by her loving children, Lawrence (Nikki) Plese, Cheryl (the late Frederick) Ries and Juliana (Eugene) Arbuthnot; sister, Antoinette "Dolly" (the late Edward) Pucel; special nephew, Mark Plese; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by her husband, Francis Plese (1995); parents, Anton and Antonia Sustersich; and sisters, Pauline Vargocko and Emily Baltas.

Elsie was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Crest Hill. She enjoyed gardening and caring for her flowers, her dogs and the many trips to Las Vegas and the casino with her son-in-law. She will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Elsie's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

A celebration of Elsie's life will begin on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Anne Catholic Church in Crest Hill for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 17, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
