Elvira Meads
Born: May 3, 1928
Died: August 16, 2020
Elvira "Al" "Poncho" Meads (nee Hernandez) Age 92 of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 with family by her side.
Born May 3, 1928 in Dwight, Elvira was a daughter of Cleto and Anita (Roa) Hernandez.
Elvira is survived by her six children: Georgia (Fred) Suhadolc, Monte Meads, William Meads, Donna (Bruce) Stimac, Anthony (Sue) Meads and Michael Meads; nine grandchildren: Duane Arend, Melanie Choate, Gregory Stimac, Elizabeth Szopinski, Amber Meads, Anita Stimac, Courtney Westerfield, Misti Blankenship and Faith Meads, and five great-grandchildren: Mallory Arend, Addison Choate, Cheyenne Spaulding and Aubree and Odin Westerfield.
She is also survived by her sisters: Henrietta (Augustine) Gomez, Rose Mattson and Angela Earle; sister-in-law: Ruby Hernandez; numerous nieces and nephews, and dearest friends: Barbara Dirschell and Shirley Weiss.
Elvira was preceded in death by her parents: Cleto and Anita; husband: George; brother: Anthony; sister: Ester; granddaughter: Tiffany, and nieces: Irene and Kelly.
Elvira will always be remembered fondly as a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother and dearest friend to so many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Per Elvira's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing while in attendance.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Morris Hospital and the staff at Joliet Area Community Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
Obituary and tribute wall for Elvira Meads at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
