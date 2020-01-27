The Herald-News Obituaries
Born: November 20, 1925

Died: January 23, 2020

Emil Theodore Dionigi, age 94, a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Born November 20, 1925 in Joliet, he was the son of Charles and Maria (Antonini) Dionigi.

Emil attended Joliet Central High School and honorably served in the United States Army. He later worked for U.S. Steel, Molaschi Redi-Mix and with the Joliet Teamsters. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church and an usher for many years.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will forever be remembered for his witty sense of humor, priceless knowledge he passed down to all of his family and friends along with his great sense of style.

He leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Ann (nee Delrose); two daughters: Georgene Schumacher of Joliet and Charlene Dionigi-David (William Contos) of Channahon; six grandchildren: Michael (Danielle) Schumacher, Jr., Matthew (Juline) Schumacher, Jeffrey David Dionigi (Lisa Rochetto), Megan (Nathan) Donick, Max (Kortney) Schumacher and MaRissa David (Hugo Martinez); thirteen great-grandchildren; brother-in-law: Geno Delrose, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and countless dear friends.

Emil is preceded in death by his parents, sister: Natalie (Alex) Molaschi; son-in-law: Michael Schumacher, Sr., and sister, Irene Dionigi at the age of nine.

Private services were held at Tezak Funeral Home in Joliet.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to all of the caregivers, nurses and doctors for all of your care and compassion during Emil's final weeks.

Memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Emil's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 55 E Monroe Street, Ste. # 3420, Chicago, IL 60603 or by visiting www.diabetes.org.

Obituary and tribute wall for Emil Dionigi at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 27, 2020
