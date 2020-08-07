Emma Anna Mehrl



Born: December 14, 1923



Died: August 3, 2020



Emma Anna (Gutknecht) Mehrl passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3rd, 2020. Age 96.



Emma was born on December 14, 1923 in West Prussia,then considered a German province and now part of Poland. She was the daughter of Wilhelm and Juliana Gutknecht (Jobb). When Emma was 15 in September of 1939, World War II uprooted the family. All 6 of her brothers went away to war; all 6 survived. Emma's father died in 1943. War forced Emma and her mother out of their home and into a refugee camp in Western Germany, where they stayed until the end of the war in 1945.



Emma married Ernst Heinz Mehrl in Duisberg, Germany on September 29, 1951. They emigrated Germany in 1952 to reside in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. They had one son, Rev. Klaus M. Mehrl.



Emma lived most of her life in the Detroit area, including cities Warren and Plymouth. In 2000, she moved to Joliet, Illinois, and in 2019 to Shorewood, Minnesota. Her Lutheran (LCMS) faith was central in her life. She faithfully attended Bible study, participated in women's groups, and served on altar guild and the evangelism committee.



At home she spent hours carefully tending to her flowers. She loved to cook German food and was especially gifted in baking Black Forest tortes. Typically, there were 3 large elaborate cakes to choose from. No guest of the Mehrls ever left hungry!



Emma and Ernie loved to travel and frequently took vacations to places such as Jamaica, Hawaii, the Smoky Mountains, and their homeland Germany.



Emma is survived by her granddaughter, Krista Mehrl of St. Louis Park, MN and her daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Mehrl of Woodbury, MN.



Emma is preceded in death by her husband, Ernst Heinz Mehrl; son, Rev. Klaus M. Mehrl; brothers Emil, Friedrich, Heinrich, Herman, Reinhold, and Wilhelm Gutknecht; brother-in-law Guenther Mehrl; and parents, Wilhelm and Juliana.



Private graveside service to beheld on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at Glen Eden Memorial Park in Livonia, Michigan.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store