Emma L. Peet
Emma L. Peet (nee Price) - passed away with her family by her side at Rosewood Care Center, Friday, February 21, 2020. Age 96 years.
Survived by her son Robert Peet of Joliet and her daughter Linda Hill of Arkansas. Eleven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, as well as many "adopted" children.
Preceded in death by her husband Burton E. Peet (1998), two sons Lawrence and Donald Peet, her parents George R. and Ruth O. Price and her grandson Johnathan Peet.
Emma was born September 22, 1923 in Moseim, Tennessee. Member of Faith Bible Church and former member of Bethel Baptist Church. Emma was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a Special Education School Bus driver for many years and also worked at Sears Roebuck & Co. in the Ladies and Paint Departments.
Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
& Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Thursday, February 27th at 11:00 A.M. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 9:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 A.M. For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020