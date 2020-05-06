Emma Purkart
Born: June 11, 1922; in Yugoslavia
Died: May 4, 2020; in Bolingbrook, IL
Age 97 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Meadowbrook Manor in Bolingbrook.
Born June 11, 1922 in Yugoslavia, Emma was a daughter of Joseph and Angela (Novak) Purkart. She migrated to the United States in 1950 with her husband Louis and daughter Mary. After some moving around, Emma and Louis settled in Joliet where they would make their home and raise their family. Emma was a devoted Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet. She was a member of the Slovenian Catholic League and the Alter and Rosary Society through St. Joseph Church. Emma loved to bake and was known for her homemade strudels and krofee which were always requested for the picnics at St. Joseph's Park and the Slovenian Cultural Center in Lemont. She worked as a housekeeper for the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus up until her retirement. Emma's top priority was her family, which whom she loved immensely. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Emma is survived by her three children: Mary (Mark) Sliz, Louis (Jean) Purkart, Jr. and Tony Purkart; seven grandchildren: Jeff (Jeanne) Hasenjaeger, Scott Hasenjaeger, Louie (Sue) Purkart, Michelle (Mike) Lawson, Terese (Rich) Gomoll, Jeremy (Nikki) Purkart and Lorrie Purkart; eighteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Angela; husband: Louis who passed away in 1963; sister: Justina Thomas, and brother: Louis Purkart.
A private service will be held and Emma will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Joliet.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on May 6, 2020.