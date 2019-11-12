|
EMMER JEAN TUCKER
On Monday, November 27, 1939, our awesome and all-knowing God released Emmer Jean Tucker into the loving hands of her parents Ulysses and Carrie Jean Miller-Mackins in Catron, Missouri. Emmer Jean was a gentle, beautiful, loving and kind-hearted spirit. Emmer exuded grace; Emmer is beauty; Emmer is wonderful. She lived life with the principles; how can I help, how can I serve, how can I show love, how can I encourage.
Emmer was the oldest of eight children. As a young child the family relocated to Pulaski, Illinois where she attended Bannaker School down in the grove; here she met and continued a lifelong friendship with Phyliss Cregget. She attended Douglas High School in Mounds where she started another lifelong friendship with Bonnie Smith. Emmer later met and married Joe Luster Tucker on December 26, 1959. Emmer and Joe relocated their family to Lockport Illinois in 1959. To this union five children were born: she was the loving mom of Joe Luster Jr, Derwin, Yolanda, Annette and Carmen.
After making her home in Lockport Emmer united with Shiloh M.B. Church under the leadership of the late Rev. James W. Walton. She continued as an active member for over 50 years. She was a member of the Young Matrons, Matrons, Choir and dedicated majority of her time to the Youth Nursery. Emmer had a special heart for all the children that came through the Youth Nursery.
As her youngest child started school she began work at Fairmont School where she had previously been a part of PTA and continued serving in many capacities. Emmer's depth of sharing was far reaching; encompassing family, friends and even strangers. Emmer loved to cook and was well known for her homemade ice cream and german-chocolate cakes. Emmer Jean transitioned back to her heavenly home unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Emmer Jean goes on to glory to reunite with her parents, Ulysses Miller, Cecil and Carrie Mackins; her son, Joe L Tucker Jr and grandson, Joevelus Tucker, three brothers, Robert Earl Mackins, Herbert Van Mackins and Cecil Eugene Mackins; her sister, Florence Ann Roddy; mother and father-in-love, Curtis and Freddie Mae Tucker; brothers-in-love Curtis, Jesse, Ronald and Randy Tucker; sister-in-love, Johnnie Mae Sharpe-Matthews.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories husband, Joe L Tucker, Sr of almost 60 years of marriage. Loving mom to her son, Derwin Tucker and her daughters, Yolanda (Reginald) Hulittle, Annette Tucker and Carmen (Lovely) Walker. She especially loved being granny to her 12 grandchildren; Jovan (Corey) Holder, Sir Joseph (Erica) Tucker, Valencia Tucker, Jessica Tucker, Joe Tucker III, Victoria (Reggie) Smith, Kadejah Dorris, Kameron Tucker, Kennedi Hulittle, Elyjah Bailey, McKenzi Hulittle and Zion Tucker and her 8 great grandchildren; Jaydon Noel, Jayla Holder, Olivia Pittman, Camille Holder, Jerzi Ramirez, Zahavah Bailey, Corey Holder Jr. and Reggie Smith Jr.
Beloved Sister of Ulysses (Sally Mae) Miller, Terry (Patricia) Mackins, Geraldine Mackins; Cherished Sister-in-Love to Clarence "Ed" Roddy; Edward (Peoria) Tucker, JT (Janice) Tucker, John (Pauline) Tucker, Rosalyn Miles, Barbara, Freda, Vanessa and Ann Tucker and Dolorita Mackins. Adored and cherished Mother-in-Love to Paris Wilhite and Geneva Tucker-Shimizu.
Also left with precious memories are many dear and loving friends, an extra special friend Katie Ulmer, and a host of nieces nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Novemer 14, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM and Friday, November 15, 2019 10:00-11:00 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church, 18101 W. Oak Ave., Lockport, Il, Pastor Richard D. House. Service at 11:00 AM, Rev. Derwin Tucker, officiaating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019