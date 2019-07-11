|
|
Emmitt C. Craig
Emmitt C. Craig was born June 26, 1951 in Millry, AL. He passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emmitt Craig and Mae Eva Holcombe.
Emmitt leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Juiet A. Craig; two brothers, Melvin (Linda) Brown and Lloyd (Stella) Craig; five children, son, James (Mayann) Cooper, daughters, Terese Cooper-Harmon, Dela Cooper, Tamisha (Michael) Owens and Emmech (Cameron) Cooper; 17 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; his former wife, Carrie Holman-Craig; one niece; one nephew a two special friends J.C. Love and Doretha Thompson and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home and Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at One Vision Worship Center, 2701 W. Jefferson St., Pastor Deon D. Hayes. Service at 10:00 AM, Rev. Michael Cooper, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on July 11, 2019