1/
Emogene Love
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emogene Love

Emogene Love, age 87 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Monday October 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert D. Love; loving mother of Danny (Bonnie) Love, Caroline Love, Susan (George) Bean, Tim (Pamela) Love, Penny (Ken) McDaniel and Dawn (Carl) Geipel; devoted grandmother of twenty three and great-mother of twenty three; fond sister of Louie (Judith) Willingham and nineteen deceased brothers and sisters; many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., with chapel service to begin Tuesday afternoon at 12:00 p.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Service
12:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved