Emogene Love
Emogene Love, age 87 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Monday October 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert D. Love; loving mother of Danny (Bonnie) Love, Caroline Love, Susan (George) Bean, Tim (Pamela) Love, Penny (Ken) McDaniel and Dawn (Carl) Geipel; devoted grandmother of twenty three and great-mother of twenty three; fond sister of Louie (Judith) Willingham and nineteen deceased brothers and sisters; many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., with chapel service to begin Tuesday afternoon at 12:00 p.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.