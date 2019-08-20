|
|
Eric DuPree
Born: August 6, 1967
Died: August 16, 2019
Eric DuPree, age 52, a lifelong resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born on August 6, 1967 in Joliet, IL.
Eric is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Jaime L. DuPree (nee Thomson); his children, Kathryn M. Strait, Laura (Matthew) Nickerson and Frank D. DuPree; his cherished grandson, Timothy Majewski; his brothers, Frank (the late Donna) DuPree, Fred (Amy) DuPree, Dan DuPree and Dave (Lori) DuPree; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Frances DuPree.
Eric was a graduate of Plainfield High School, Class of 1985. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #2491 and worked as a Millwright with Joliet Local #174 for over twenty years.
Eric was an avid motorcyclist and a talented artisan woodworker. He was the life of every party.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 3:00 until 8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield.
Interment will be private.
For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 20, 2019