|
|
ERIN NICOLE SIMPSON
Born: September 9, 1978
Died: August 14, 2019
"HAVING A DAUGHTER MEANS KNOWING
YOU HAVE GIVEN THE WORLD SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL AND GOOD"
ERIN NICOLE SIMPSON
YOU WERE MORE THAN WAS HOPED FOR
Erin Nicole Simpson, age 40, beloved daughter of Roger and Pamela (nee Kester) Simpson. Loving sister of Emily Kay Simpson. Dearest friend of Kelly and Chris Barrales-Saylor and their son Louie. Dear canine companion of Simon Jesse, and the late Chelsea Belle and Oliver Fievel.
From being published in Who's Who Among American High School Students and course work at Johns Hopkins University to an internship at Cook Country Hospital, Chicago, AIDS C.O.R.E. Center., Erin was an accomplished academic. Studies at Beijing University, China would follow; as well as presenting a paper at Brigham and Women's teaching hospital, Harvard University.
A 2000 graduate of Illinois Wesleyan and a 2003 graduate of Columbia University, New York- with a Master's Degree in Public Health. Former employee of Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. Erin took part in helping to set up the Gunnar Esiason Adult Cystic Fibrosis & Lung Disease Program.
Erin co-authored and published an article on Asthma in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. In her "spare" time, she was a free-lance editor and researcher for various books and scientific publications- Aids Epidemic, diseases in America, heart disease related to tobacco, and a study on crack injections.
Currently, Erin was a Senior Research Administrator at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
A passionate gardener, a professional chef, as well as a world traveler. Erin's love of Classic Rock required a printed itinerary to keep track of the concerts she attended! Those who were present at her "Celebration of Life" memorial service on September 9th wore their favorite concert band T-Shirts in her honor. Rock On!
The loss of our precious and adventurous child is beyond words. Erin's dedication, loyalty, ethical and compassionate devotion to research and Science impressed us and made us so proud. Her social and political conscience; admirable and imitable. Erin felt strongly about donating her body to science, and so she was a Gift of Hope donor.
Inurnment at Fairmount - Willow Hills Memorial Park Cemetery, Willow Springs, Illinois.
Donations are appreciated in memory of Erin Nicole to:
American Society for the Prevention
of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)
424 E. 92nd St.
New York, NY 10128-6804.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 13, 2019