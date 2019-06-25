Erineo Lopez



Born: July 3, 1941



Died: June 23, 2019



Age 77 of Joliet, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice with his loving family by his side.



Eddie was born in Weslaco, Texas on July 3, 1941 and was a son of Ascencion and Senovia (Gonzales) Lopez. Eddie worked as a machinist at Caterpillar, Incorporated for 30 years until retirement. He was a devoted Chicago Cubs and Dallas Cowboys fan whose most treasured times were spent with family and friends. Eddie was loved by many and will be deeply missed.



Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Gloria; two sons: Mario (Becky) Lopez of Bloomington and David (Sheryl) Lopez of Channahon; daughter: Viola Lopez of Joliet; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother and five sisters, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter: Stella Lopez; three brothers and one sister.



The family will receive friends for a visitation on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.



A celebration of Eddie's life will continue on Thursday, June 27, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:20 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m.



Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Joliet.



Published in The Herald-News on June 25, 2019