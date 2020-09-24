1/1
Erma Beatrice Ross

Erma Beatrice Ross was born November 8, 1926 in Florence, Alabama to Sidney Edwards, Sr. and Mary Lee Edwards.

She was united in holy matrimony to Robert Vernon Ross in 1963.

She began her career with the State of Illinois, Ludeman Mental Health Center in Tinley Park, IL and she retired in 1993. She later joined Glory International Harvest Church in 2010 under the leadership of Apostle Deddrick Perry, Sr.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Edwards, Sr. and Mary Lee Edwards; maternal grandparents, William and Queen Anna Alexander; sisters, Anna L. Martin, Mildred Frazier, Margaret (Henry) Alexander, Sidneyetta Edwards; two sisters in infancy; two brothers, Sidney (Katie) Edwards, Jr. and Milard Edwards in infancy; and god-daughter, Ronna Ann Martin.

She passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memories; her loving and devoted husband, Robert Ross; step-daughters, Regina Williamson and Prophetess Marilyn (Apostle Deddrick) Perry, Sr.; loving devoted nieces/daughters, Ophelia (Dewayne) Miller and Mavourneen (Blake) Loveless; sister-in-law, Sadie Rose; brothers-in-law, Willis Ross and Percy Martin; god-daughter, Alliyah McCauley; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; close friend, Chee-Chee; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 PM at the funeral home and private visitation on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Glory Int'l. Harvest Church, 24 E. Fourth Ave., Joliet, IL. Service at 10:00 AM, Apostle Deddrick Perry, Sr., officiating. Interment Monday, September 28, 2020 9:00 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 24, 2020.
