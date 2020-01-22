|
|
Ernest A. Bankroff
Ernest A. Bankroff "Ernie", age 93, of Elwood, passed away peacefully at his home that he built on Sunday, January 19, 2020 with his loving family at his side.
Survived by his wife of 73 years Ardis (nee Elenwood), his daughter Lynn Marshall, Grandpa "Poppo" to his three granddaughters Ryane (Brian) Schuman, Ashley (Andrew) Vail, and Kori (Matt) Walick, his brother James Bankroff, his daughter-in-law Dawn Bankroff, six great grandchildren Kenzie, Alexis and Teagan Schuman, Wyatt and Riley Walick and Kian Vail.
Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Mildred (nee Hamilton) Bankroff, his son Randy Bankroff, a brother in infancy Teddy, his sister Phyllis (George) Cracraft and his brother and sister in laws Tom and Beverly Bertino.
Ernie was born in Lockport, IL. He graduated from Lockport Township High School Central Campus. Ernie proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy during WWII where he served as an electrician on multiple carrier ships and submarines. He was a faithful employee to Common wealth Edison as a lineman and manager retiring in 1986 after 40 years. Ernie was a member of the of the Plainfield VFW and a very active Christian at Elwood Community Church. He had many hobbies; golfing, fishing, bowling, scout leading, wood working, stamp collecting, gardening and yard work, taking bus trips with Ardis to casinos and traveling to all fifty states however his favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, never missing a birthday, activity or sporting event.
Ernest was a loving husband, father, Poppo, brother and friend and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation for Ernest will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4-8:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday, January 24, 2020 also at the funeral home with Pastor Carrie Kapral officiating. Interment with full military honors will be at 11:30 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernie's name to Elwood Community Church, 101N. Chicago Ave., Elwood, IL 60421 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting would be most appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 22, 2020