The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Saukstelis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest M. Saukstelis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ernest M. Saukstelis Obituary
Ernest M. Saukstelis

Ernest M. Saukstelis "Ernie", age 86, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville, resident of Romeoville, formerly of Chicago.

A US Army Veteran 1953 to 1955, Ernie is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou Saukstelis; children, Laura Saukstelis and Michael (Dawn) Saukstelis also a granddaughter Jayden Saukstelis.

Preceded in death by his parents, Michael (Stella) Saukstelis; brother, Connie Saukstelis and a sister, Helen Saukstelis.

Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL 60446. Funeral Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 10:00 am at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow St. Casimir Cemetery in Chicago. (andersonmemorialhomes.com) (815) 886-2323
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
Download Now