Ernest M. Saukstelis
Ernest M. Saukstelis "Ernie", age 86, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville, resident of Romeoville, formerly of Chicago.
A US Army Veteran 1953 to 1955, Ernie is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou Saukstelis; children, Laura Saukstelis and Michael (Dawn) Saukstelis also a granddaughter Jayden Saukstelis.
Preceded in death by his parents, Michael (Stella) Saukstelis; brother, Connie Saukstelis and a sister, Helen Saukstelis.
Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL 60446. Funeral Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 10:00 am at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow St. Casimir Cemetery in Chicago. (andersonmemorialhomes.com) (815) 886-2323
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 12, 2019